Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $2,338,569.60 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:H opened at $75.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.0144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

