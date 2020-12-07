Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Raised to “Overweight” at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $199.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HII. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $167.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

