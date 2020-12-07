H&R Block (HRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect H&R Block to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. ValuEngine raised H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

