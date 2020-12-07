Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $422,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

