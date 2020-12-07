HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Financial Survey

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HighPoint Resources and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources -367.56% 3.05% 0.69% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

HighPoint Resources has a beta of 4.19, indicating that its share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for HighPoint Resources and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources 1 3 0 0 1.75 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

HighPoint Resources presently has a consensus price target of $232.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,019.42%. Given HighPoint Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HighPoint Resources and Genel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources $452.66 million 0.10 -$134.83 million ($10.00) -1.10 Genel Energy $377.20 million 1.04 $103.90 million $0.49 2.88

Genel Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HighPoint Resources. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HighPoint Resources beats Genel Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. HighPoint Resources Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. It has proven and proven plus probable net working interest reserves of 99 and 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

