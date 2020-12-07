Head-To-Head Contrast: TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) & SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ)

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) and SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and SAExploration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum $67.38 million 0.28 -$5.37 million N/A N/A SAExploration $255.23 million 0.01 -$25.19 million N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SAExploration.

Profitability

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and SAExploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum -72.10% -479.20% -16.59% SAExploration -7.70% N/A -13.88%

Risk & Volatility

TransAtlantic Petroleum has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAExploration has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SAExploration shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of SAExploration shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and SAExploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SAExploration beats TransAtlantic Petroleum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. provides seismic data acquisition, logistical support, and processing services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa. The company's seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp, survey and drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. It acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. The company operates crews that are supported by approximately 160,000 owned land channels of seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves integrated oil companies, national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 27, 2020, SAExploration Holdings, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

