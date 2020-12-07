Head to Head Contrast: Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) & Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Summer Energy and Kenon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.28 -$10.73 million N/A N/A Kenon $373.00 million 3.70 -$13.36 million N/A N/A

Summer Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kenon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Summer Energy and Kenon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -6.54% -198.95% -20.04% Kenon 84.34% 34.58% 16.78%

Summary

Kenon beats Summer Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2019, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 106 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 312,142TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore. Kenon Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ansonia Holdings Singapore B.V.

