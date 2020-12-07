Head-To-Head Contrast: EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) & Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EnSync and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A Dominion Energy 0.10% 12.19% 3.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnSync and Dominion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync $11.93 million 0.05 -$12.97 million N/A N/A Dominion Energy $16.57 billion 3.74 $1.36 billion $4.24 17.90

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Volatility and Risk

EnSync has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EnSync and Dominion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominion Energy 1 10 6 0 2.29

Dominion Energy has a consensus price target of $83.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than EnSync.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats EnSync on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure. The company's Gas Distribution segment engages in the regulated natural gas gathering, transportation, distribution, and sales activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Its Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The company's Contracted Generation segment is involved in the energy marketing and price risk activities. As of December 31, 2019, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 30,700 megawatts of electric generating capacity; 10,400 miles of electric transmission lines; 85,000 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,600 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 103,400 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It serves approximately 7 million utility and retail energy customers; and operates underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

