Head-To-Head Analysis: i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) vs. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get i-CABLE Communications alerts:

75.4% of Comcast shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Comcast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

i-CABLE Communications has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comcast has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for i-CABLE Communications and Comcast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-CABLE Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Comcast 0 9 14 0 2.61

Comcast has a consensus target price of $50.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.62%. Given Comcast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comcast is more favorable than i-CABLE Communications.

Profitability

This table compares i-CABLE Communications and Comcast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-CABLE Communications N/A N/A N/A Comcast 9.90% 15.45% 4.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares i-CABLE Communications and Comcast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i-CABLE Communications $148.16 million 0.41 -$50.65 million N/A N/A Comcast $108.94 billion 2.17 $13.06 billion $3.13 16.51

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than i-CABLE Communications.

Summary

Comcast beats i-CABLE Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

i-CABLE Communications Company Profile

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services. The company's Telecommunications segment includes operations related to broadband internet access, portal operations, and mobile content licensing; and telephony, network leasing, network construction, and mobile agency services, as well as other related businesses. It owns and operates wireline telecommunications network, which provides media and telecommunications services to approximately two million households. The company also produces television and multimedia content focusing on news, information, sports, and entertainment. In addition, it provides technical services; and film production, distribution, and licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks that provide various entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and various digital properties, including brand-aligned Websites, as well as engages in the cable television studio production operations. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and various digital properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features names. It also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays; and distributes filmed entertainment produced by third parties. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. The Sky segment offers direct-to-consumer services, such as video, high-speed Internet, voice, and wireless phone services; and content services comprising operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network, and Sky Sports networks. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for i-CABLE Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-CABLE Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.