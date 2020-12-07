Head-To-Head Analysis: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Codiak BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 22.06 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -6.49 Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Codiak BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Codiak BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70 Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.07, indicating a potential upside of 48.71%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.54%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Codiak BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -233.45% -328.70% -71.11% Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Codiak BioSciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma. It is also developing BCX7353, an oral serine protease inhibitor and oral dose formulation that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hereditary angioedema; BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics. The company's two lead engEx product candidates, exoSTING and exoIL-12. Its engEx Platform has the potential to produce a broad pipeline of product candidates for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical need, including in the areas of oncology, immune-based diseases, metabolic and fibrotic disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and rare diseases. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard to investigate the potential of exoVACC vaccine platform for SARS-CoV-2 and human immunodeficiency virus. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

