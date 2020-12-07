HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,331 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,746,000 after acquiring an additional 167,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA opened at $157.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

