HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $276.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $108,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.