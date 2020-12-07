HC Wainwright Boosts TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target to $12.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

TCON opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.11. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc bought 78,201 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $307,329.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 47,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $164,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 205,557 shares of company stock worth $847,857. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

