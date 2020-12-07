Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRGLY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $39.44 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

