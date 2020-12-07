Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

HBB stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.71). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

