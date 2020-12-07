Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HNRG has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at $51,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 297.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 194,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 145,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

