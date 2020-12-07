Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 4,495 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United Therapeutics worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 139.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 198.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $133.47 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $144.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

