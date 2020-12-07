Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $153.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $110.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 363,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,539,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,226,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

