Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Raised to C$1.60

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

CVE GRN opened at C$1.30 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$127.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

