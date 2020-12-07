Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,763 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Erie Indemnity worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $222.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $130.20 and a 52 week high of $247.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.55 and a 200-day moving average of $208.50.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

