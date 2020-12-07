Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 88,136 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 217.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,136 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Trex worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $74.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

