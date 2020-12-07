Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Robert Half International worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

