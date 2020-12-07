Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,330 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,952,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% in the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after buying an additional 58,857 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 0.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,515,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,026,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $36.44 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,382,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

