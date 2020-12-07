Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $8.27 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 171.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.34% of LCI Industries worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCII. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,956,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61,511 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,487,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 189,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LCII opened at $129.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $134.75. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average is $115.12.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCII. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.