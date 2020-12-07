Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roku by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Roku by 206.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after acquiring an additional 659,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 19.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $296.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of -257.72 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $298.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $12,188,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,967 shares of company stock worth $65,337,461. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

