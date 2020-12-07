Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.56 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,514 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.64% of NorthWestern worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NWE opened at $57.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NWE. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

