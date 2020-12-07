Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 235.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of L Brands worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in L Brands by 25.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in L Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LB opened at $38.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LB. MKM Partners raised their price objective on L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

