Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 125.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,323 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 67,624 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cree were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cree by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,420,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cree by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after buying an additional 290,923 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Cree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $105,229,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Cree by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after buying an additional 157,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $93.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

