Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Wabtec worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 5,553.4% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 462,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 453,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 655.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 428,107 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 69.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 105.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 166,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter valued at $8,239,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on WAB shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

NYSE:WAB opened at $75.53 on Monday. Wabtec Co. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other Wabtec news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $614,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,061 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,712 over the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.