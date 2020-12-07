Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 7,515 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Planet Fitness worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after purchasing an additional 544,076 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,887 shares of company stock valued at $41,358,656 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLNT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

