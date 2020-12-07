Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 115,572 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,572 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Momo were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. CWM LLC raised its position in Momo by 682.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Momo in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 390.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $13.59 on Monday. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

