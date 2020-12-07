Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,784 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 163,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Moderna by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Moderna by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $152.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $645,307.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,673,868 shares in the company, valued at $389,887,368.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,385,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,744,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,748,806.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,488 shares of company stock valued at $48,265,653. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.16.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

