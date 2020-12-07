Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,665 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Slack Technologies worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $42.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.79 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $45,015.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,275,206.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 350,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,273,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,058,316 shares of company stock worth $38,010,477. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

