GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GMS by 10.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in GMS by 8.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GMS during the second quarter valued at $320,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.94. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $34.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

