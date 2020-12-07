Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $2,201,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,206,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,116,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $58,230,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $10,587,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.