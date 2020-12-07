Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Holdings Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,035,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,153,000 after buying an additional 344,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,083,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 21.6% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 720,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,127,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,266,424.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $1,698,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $10,587,860. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $96.46 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

