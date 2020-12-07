Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $42.93 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

