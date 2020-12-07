Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 622,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 197,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,472,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,246 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,446,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

