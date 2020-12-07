Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FTV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.71.

FTV stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 39.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

