Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.50.

FMX stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.47). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.7333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 8,962,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,606,000 after buying an additional 132,093 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,683,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after purchasing an additional 749,893 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,567,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,237,000 after purchasing an additional 317,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

