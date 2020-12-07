Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) vs. Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Financial Analysis

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66% Ultralife 4.64% 5.87% 4.51%

0.6% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flux Power and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.30%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Ultralife.

Risk and Volatility

Flux Power has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Ultralife’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 6.87 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -3.46 Ultralife $106.79 million 1.00 $5.20 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power.

Summary

Ultralife beats Flux Power on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

