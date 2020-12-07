Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245,960 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,459 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,703,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 29.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 355,336 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $12,030,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 34.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 166,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). Fluor had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

