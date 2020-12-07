FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $268.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.84. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.