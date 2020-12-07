Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.52.

FIVE opened at $161.62 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $167.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

