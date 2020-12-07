First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 258,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

NYSE:FPF opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

