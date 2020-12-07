First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FSEA stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 2.28%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. M3F Inc. owned about 0.30% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.