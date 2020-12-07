First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. Analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 73,628 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

