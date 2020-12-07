First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCF. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $108,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

