First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,928 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 96,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.

NYSE OGE opened at $32.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

