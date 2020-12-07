First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,936 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPW opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

